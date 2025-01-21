Barron Trump reportedly following in father's footsteps, launching his own luxury real estate venture

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, is reportedly following in his father's footsteps and starting his own luxury real estate venture.

The New York Post reported that the younger Trump plans to launch Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. with two business partners. The company was briefly incorporated in July in Wyoming, but dissolved four months later after Trump's presidential election win.

It will primarily focus on high-end real estate projects, including golf courses and properties in Utah, Arizona and Idaho.

The venture, which listed Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, as its principal address, according to business records, is reportedly set to relaunch in spring 2025.

Co-founding the company with Barron Trump is Cameron Roxburgh, a former high school classmate, who told Newsweek that the venture was briefly paused to avoid election-related media attention.

Roxburgh told the Post that they were "working out logistics" prior to a re-launch. He added that the president has given his son "private advice" about the real estate business but that the Trump Origanization has not financially backed the venture.

Also reportedly involved in the project is Carter Fulcher, a luxury real estate expert whose family runs a prominent real estate firm in Idaho. Fulcher is also the cousin of U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, an Idaho Republican.

Roxburgh told the Post that the lawmaker isn’t involved in the venture. FOX Business has reached out to both Fulchers for comment.

Like Barron, President Trump also followed in his father's footsteps when he took over his residential real estate company in 1971, which came before he launched multiple Trump luxury high-rise buildings, hotels and casinos and solidified the Trump brand.

Days before the younger Trump incorporated his venture, his brother, Eric Trump, also incorporated ET Talks LLC., an undisclosed firm.