Tucker Carlson, Mark Levin, others return to Twitter after Musk buys

Tucker Carlson, Mark Levin, and others are now back on Twitter after Tesla CEO Elon Musk secured a $44 billion deal with the social media company.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson got suspended for endorsing tweets that Twitter said violated its terms of service.

Twitter locked The Babylon Bee last month after it accused the satirical site of violating its rules against "hateful conduct" over a joke naming U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine – a transgender woman – the site's "Man of the Year" for 2022.

The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon was notified on March 20 that The Babylon Bee was locked out of its Twitter account, which has 1.3 million followers.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was also suspended from the platform for endorsing the Babylon Bee tweet and another from Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk who said Levine had "spend 54 years of his life as a man."

"But wait. Both these tweets are true," Carlson wrote, with a screenshot of both tweets.

"We’re back," Carlson tweeted Monday afternoon.

Fox News host Mark Levin also said he was coming back to Twitter "thanks to new ownership."

Truckers For Freedom, which was banned from Twitter, reopened its account Monday, amassing more than 14,000 followers by evening.

