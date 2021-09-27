GOP governors demand Biden meeting over border crisis: Not just a national issue, Asa Hutchinson says

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, during an interview on FOX Business' "Varney & Co.," discusses the impact of Biden’s border policies on the country as he joins 25 governors in calling for a "constructive" meeting with the president.

GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON: We want it to be a constructive meeting, first of all, where we're looking at ideas and we are not simply complaining about what's happening at the border, but we have constructive policy suggestions for him, which is to reinforce, reinstate some of the policies that were in place. We need to put more resources there. We need to back up our border patrol. And we're emphasizing that this is not just a national issue, but it is each state.

ABBOTT VOWS TO HIRE HORSEBACK BORDER AGENTS IF BIDEN FIRES THEM, SAYS PRESIDENT 'IN DERELICTION OF DUTY'

These are governors that have signed this letter from Arizona to Massachusetts, and it impacts our states whenever you have 10,000 [migrants] that are released, which is an extraordinary number, that's a burden on services, on our health care system or our worker system. And it obviously is an enticement for others to come, as you just pointed out… This has to end. A stronger statement needs to be made. We want to be of assistance to accomplish that.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: