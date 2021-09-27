Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

White House

GOP governors demand Biden meeting over border crisis: Not just a national issue, Asa Hutchinson says

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson among 26 GOP governors to sign letter asking for 'constructive' meeting over border surge

close
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on proposed meeting with Biden over border crisis, arguing 'we need to back up our border control.' video

26 governors sign border letter asking for meeting with Biden: Not just a national issue, Gov. Hutchinson says

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on proposed meeting with Biden over border crisis, arguing 'we need to back up our border control.'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, during an interview on FOX Business' "Varney & Co.," discusses the impact of Biden’s border policies on the country as he joins 25 governors in calling for a "constructive" meeting with the president. 

GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON: We want it to be a constructive meeting, first of all, where we're looking at ideas and we are not simply complaining about what's happening at the border, but we have constructive policy suggestions for him, which is to reinforce, reinstate some of the policies that were in place. We need to put more resources there. We need to back up our border patrol. And we're emphasizing that this is not just a national issue, but it is each state. 

ABBOTT VOWS TO HIRE HORSEBACK BORDER AGENTS IF BIDEN FIRES THEM, SAYS PRESIDENT 'IN DERELICTION OF DUTY'

These are governors that have signed this letter from Arizona to Massachusetts, and it impacts our states whenever you have 10,000 [migrants] that are released, which is an extraordinary number, that's a burden on services, on our health care system or our worker system. And it obviously is an enticement for others to come, as you just pointed out… This has to end. A stronger statement needs to be made. We want to be of assistance to accomplish that.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson argues a 'stronger statement' needs to be made about border crisis from Biden administration. video

26 governors demand meeting with Biden as migrant influx strains border

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson argues a 'stronger statement' needs to be made about border crisis from Biden administration.