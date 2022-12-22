Arizona business owner on major smuggling corridor slams Biden admin for border crisis: ‘No confidence at all'

Businesses along one of the nation's main smuggling corridors are bracing for the termination of Title 42, a decision that comes with minimal support from the Biden administration.

Owner of Highway 92 service center in Bisbee, Arizona Oney, Crowley blasted the administration for their controversial decision, arguing that they aren't "doing anything for the solution," and treating the repercussions of removing Title 42 as something to "push off."

When FOX Business' Grady Trimble asked Crowley whether he felt confident that the Biden administration has a plan in place once Title 42 is lifted, he said he has "no confidence at all."

Residents in Bisbee and other border towns are expecting an influx of migrants in the area when Title 42 ends. Crowley said that despite Title 42 still being in place, he has struggled with the impact the border crisis is having on his business and the safety of his family. He told Trimble that he has previously found migrants sleeping in customers' vehicles, and had the front glass windows of his shop broken allegedly by migrants.

WH RIPPED OVER 'BOLD-FACED LIE' ON BIDEN BORDER VISIT: PRESIDENT AVOIDED BORDER ‘LIKE THE PLAGUE'

"We're going in our 28th year here in business here. I was born and raised in this town and the migrant problem that we're seeing these days, the human smuggling, the fentanyl, heroin, that's the real issue here. Traveling on our corridors back and forth to work, my kids, my grandkids. Going to and from school with the reckless driving, the high-speed pursuits," Crowley said Thursday on "Varney & Co."

"The people that are coming out of the woodwork, you never know what corner you're going to turn, what you're going to run into."

Crowley had a simple request for the Biden administration: real change. He argued that he "does not mind" people coming to the United States and becoming citizens, but allowing migrants to have a "free ride" is negatively impacting his business and family.

STUART VARNEY: THE ‘OPEN’ BORDER’S ‘TRUE COST’ IS BECOMING OBVIOUS

"I don't mind people coming into the United States and becoming citizens, but I don't want my government, my hospitals, my jails and institutions, my law enforcement officers myself having to pay for a free ride, basically," Crowley explained.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's office, 40% of the crime in the county is border-related, a statistic that local business owners fear will only worsen in wake of Title 42's termination.