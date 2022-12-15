Stuart Varney: The ‘open’ border’s ‘true cost’ is becoming obvious

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis as NYC Mayor Eric Adams asks for $1 billion to cover the cost of migrants, arguing the "true cost" of the "open" southern border is becoming obvious during his "My Take" Thursday.

STUART VARNEY: Eric Adams is the Mayor of New York City.

He's asking the Biden team for $1 billion to cover the cost of migrants bussed in from the border.

He made the request in October, when there were around 17,000 migrants in the city.

$1 billion for 17,000.

You see where I’m going with this. The true cost of the open border is becoming obvious. And it is a cost to you, the taxpayer.

505,137 have crossed the border since October. Do the math. If the cost of supporting 17,000 is $1 billion, the cost of supporting 500,000 is $29 billion, and the 4 million who have come since Biden took office, is $235 billion.

Now we don't know if New York will get the money. The application is being reviewed. But if they get it, why shouldn't every other city and state get a piece of the action too?

Next week, Title 42 ends. That means border patrol can't push illegals back into Mexico. And that means a new surge.

FOX projects 14,000 a day.

No plan has been announced for dealing with this. In fact, the administration is doing everything it can to welcome them: HHS chief Xavier Becerra will allow Washington state to provide subsidized health insurance for illegals.

And did you see this: Biden wants to halt the container wall that Arizona is building to keep migrants out.

The containers "trespass" on federal land and must be removed. They're doing everything they can to prevent border law enforcement.

Biden is getting away with it. The media is not reporting the border crisis, and the Democrats suffered virtually no political damage from it in the midterms.

But when the new surge arrives and the bills come due, surely, that’s going to change.

