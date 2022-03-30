AOC warns Democrats in ‘trouble’: Party facing ‘enthusiasm gap,’ The Hill's Cusack says

"The Hill" editor-in-chief Bob Cusack agreed with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez', D-N.Y., comments that Democrats are seeing a "collapse of support" on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, noting the "enthusiasm gap" between Democrats and Republicans will be felt at the polls later this year.

BOB CUSACK: I agree with AOC in this respect that Democrats are in trouble, and that's what she said in that interview. Because the Left is not liking that the White House is saying, 'No, we should fund the police'... They're proposing increases, significant increases, in defense spending, partly because of Ukraine. So the Democrats are divided. The Left is not happy. That means they may not show up come November.

The moderates are scared they're going to lose their elections in Congress. So this is a real problem. The enthusiasm gap between Republicans and Democrats is, depending on the poll, almost all polls have double-digit leads for Republicans. So overall, the way things are going right now, a long way to go, but Democrats, they're not united and they don't have a lot to point to legislatively, even though they control everything.

