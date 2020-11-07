AOC notes 'Medicare-for-all' momentum among reelected Dems

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday cited a small victory for "Medicare-for-all" this election cycle, even though President-elect Joe Biden has not endorsed the proposal.

In a post on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez noted that every “swing-seat House Democrat” who called for expanding the popular program to cover all Americans either won reelection or is on track to do so.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has called herself a democratic socialist, is among the more progressive members of the House — clashing at times with the more moderate segments of the Democratic Party.

The newly reelected congresswoman endorsed fellow democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president while he was running — and she shares many of the same views on issues ranging from health care to canceling student loans and climate change.

Biden, however, has not endorsed "Medicare-for-all." Instead he has called for expanding and improving the Affordable Care Act, including adding a public option as a means to promote competition and potentially lower prices.

Ocasio-Cortez handily won her race in New York’s 14th Congressional District on Tuesday night.

While Ocasio-Cortez was largely favored to win the race, it became the second most-expensive House race in the U.S., as reported by The New York Times.

