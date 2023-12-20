'Anti-woke' beer makers make splash for saving women's sports with Riley Gaines calendar fundraiser

A self-described "anti-woke" beer company that took off following Bud Light's advancement of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says a recent campaign has raised thousands of dollars for the Riley Gaines Center to protect women's sports.

Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer teamed up with Riley Gaines, a women's sports activist, on its "Real Women of America" 2024 Calendar, an endeavor the group previously told FOX Business was the first calendar created to "specifically showcase the most beautiful conservative women in America."

As part of the campaign, the company devoted 10% of its calendar sales to the Riley Gaines Center to defend women's sports from "extreme leftist ideology seeking to destroy women's athletics."

Gaines told FOX Business the campaign has been successful and raised $20,000 for her group.

"I'm proud to say this calendar has already raised $20,000 for our organization that fights to protect women's sports from dangerous woke ideology," Gaines said.

"We need more companies like Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer who are unafraid to boldly support conservative causes like ours!" she added.

According to the Riley Gaines Center's website, the group "identifies and recruits those targeted by the left" and "trains them to fearlessly, relentlessly, and eloquently defend America's founding principles and to become powerhouse leaders who work in positions of influence to keep America true to those principles."

Dana Loesch, a conservative radio host also featured in the calendar, told FOX Business that she's "proud" to help an organization "that uplifts and celebrates actual women as they deserve."

Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer released its limited-edition pinup calendar to the public on Dec. 6. It includes several conservative women, including Gaines, Loesch, Kim Klacik, Sara Gonzales, Ashley St. Clair and Peyton Drew, among others. Gaines is also an OutKick contributor.

"We've reached incredibly stupid times when it's 'controversial' to say men can't be women," Seth Weathers, CEO of Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer, said at its launch. "This calendar will serve as a reminder, men can never replace the beautiful women of America."

"Beer companies used to be about great beer, American patriotism, fun, fast cars, and beautiful real women," Weathers said. "We're bringing back all these things, but better than ever."

Ultra Right launched after Weathers posted a viral video on Twitter to push back against Bud Light's controversial campaign featuring transgender activist Mulvaney. The beer, which includes only four ingredients, is promoted as being "100% woke-free."

Weathers' video reached over 46 million views and sparked some animosity. The conservative businessman previously told FOX Business he is unfazed because pushback from the left is "part of the job."

