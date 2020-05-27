Cuomo’s handling of coronavirus in nursing homes causes ratings drop

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “stratospheric ratings” from in-state residents have dropped in recent days in part because of his decisions surrounding novel coronavirus patients and nursing homes, a new poll shows.

A Siena College poll released Wednesday shows 48 percent of the 796 people surveyed between May 17 and May 21 gave Cuomo negative reviews when asked how he did “addressing needs of nursing homes” in the state.

“When it comes to addressing the needs of nursing homes, only 44 percent give him positive marks, compared to a plurality, 48 percent, who rate him negatively,” said pollster Steven Greenberg.

Cuomo’s controversial March 25 directive led to more than 4,500 recovering COVID-19 patients being sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes, which even the governor had called “the optimum feeding ground for this virus,” according to data compiled by The Associated Press.

Over a month later, on April 29, the Health Department clarified that homes should not take any new residents if they were unable to meet their needs, including a checklist of standards for coronavirus care and prevention.

Cuomo, a Democrat, on May 10 reversed the directive, which had been intended to help free up hospital beds for the sickest patients as cases surged.

A webpage announcing the March 25 directive was later quietly pulled from the website, Fox News reported.

Nationally, over 35,500 people have died from coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, about a third of the overall death toll, according to the AP's running tally.

Roughly two-thirds of the people surveyed, or 63 percent, gave Cuomo a positive review in terms of his overall performance, lauding his communication with New Yorkers, his reopening strategy for the state and his work making sure residents are receiving the unemployment benefits to which they are entitled.

But he was largely unable to shake the negative nursing home ratings.

While only 39 percent of Democrats gave Cuomo negative performance ratings, 55 percent of Republicans and 61 percent of independents gave him a negative review for his performing addressing nursing home needs.

“Voters 55 and older are closely divided, with 49 percent grading him positively and 46 percent negatively,” Greenberg said.

