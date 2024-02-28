Americans want businesses to stop getting political: study

A new study finds that Americans want businesses to be more neutral in taking political stances in the public sphere and in the workplace.

The study found that overwhelming majorities of consumers and employees said they expect political neutrality in the workplace, with 72% of consumers and 71% of employees saying the workplace should be politically neutral.

Further, it found that 70% of consumers and 68% of employees expect companies to respect and welcome all political affiliations – while 58% of consumers and 56% of employees said companies need to avoid the appearance of politics in the workplace.

The study, which was conducted by global communications consulting firm Weber Shandwick, gauged how favorably consumers and employees perceive political actions businesses take in election years. It found that while Americans generally have more confidence in business to address societal issues than the government, they overwhelmingly expect political neutrality in the workplace.

About two-thirds of respondents lacked confidence in the federal government's ability to play a positive role in addressing societal challenges, whereas over half are confident businesses are playing a positive role in taking on those issues, with that confidence crossing party lines. The study found 57% of Democrats and Democratic leaners and 53% of Republicans and Republican leaners had confidence in business.

Another area where Americans from both sides of the political aisle agree that businesses can wade into politics during an election year is in encouraging a free and fair election. The study found that 80% of consumers and 81% of employees agree that businesses should encourage a free and fair election, with 72% of consumers and 74% of employees thinking businesses should take a stand to protect democracy – including 78% of Republicans and 86% of Democrats.

Among the actions businesses can take in election years that the study found are broadly supported by majorities of consumers and employees are providing paid time off to vote, which was backed by 64% of consumers and 63% of employees.

Encouraging employees to be informed and participate in the election was supported by 56% of consumers and 54% of employees, while advocating for specific issues that impact the business was favorable to 55% of consumers and 56% of employees. Providing voting resources like key dates was favored by narrower majorities of 51% of consumers and 53% of employees.

Activities that American consumers and workers were deeply skeptical of businesses wading into during election years included endorsing candidates, which was backed by just 23% of consumers and 25% of employees, or sponsoring events at the Democratic National Convention and Republican National Convention, which just 23% of consumers and 26% of employees supported.

Other actions like granting paid time off for employees to volunteer as poll workers or register voters, partnering with nonprofit groups to promote civic engagement and providing objective, nonpartisan information about issues fell just shy of majority support – with 46% to 49% of consumers and employees expressing support. Lobbying elected officials on issues that can help the business and organization was favored by 38% of consumers and 40% of employees.

"A measured license to lead on societal issues is viewed differently from weighing in during a contentious election," said Peter Carson, head of corporate affairs for Weber Shandwick North America.