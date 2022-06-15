Americans are being subjected to Biden's ‘radical leftist’ governance: Sen. Ron Johnson

During an interview on ‘Mornings with Maria,’ Wednesday, Republican Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson blamed President Biden for record inflation rates and laid out potential solutions as fears of a recession mount.

SEN. RON JOHNSON: He may be delusional. He's obviously showing signs of age and that's sad. You know, he lied about not ever talking to Hunter about his overseas business deals. But I think the bigger lie is he claimed to be a moderate. He's not a moderate. He's governing as a radical leftist. He promised to fundamentally transform America. And we're now seeing what that means.

Open borders, our 40-year-high inflation record, gasoline prices, rising crime. We don't have baby formula. They're fundamentally destroying this nation, and it's because of their radical left policies. These things didn't just happen. This isn't just bad luck on his watch. He caused all of these crises, he and his colleagues, his enablers in Congress. These individuals are radical leftist. They need to be stopped.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: