Trump turns tables on Mueller investigation: Varney

The president is on the attack. He's come out swinging on the issue of spying – spying on his campaign that is.

Two tweets:

“If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered - many times higher than normal.”

Then there was this: “Follow the money! The spy was there early in the campaign and yet never reported Collusion with Russia, because there was no Collusion. He was only there to spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win - just like they did to Bernie Sanders, who got duped!”

The president is turning the tables on the Mueller investigation. For a year, he's played defense while the left distracted the world with Russia, Russia, Russia – my how times change. One year in and there's no sign of any collusion. Instead, there are signs, indeed there's proof, the other guys were infiltrating and spying on Trump, and they were the ones colluding with the Russians!

Now the left and the media are in panic mode. They know the tables have been turned. They know we're staring at what may be a genuine scandal for the ages. So they are now saying the president's attacks are undermining the rule of law, and the integrity of the FBI. Well it’s not the president that’s doing it: it’s the FBI itself.

Can we be clear: this is America – you don't spy on any presidential campaign. So we have to return to the question raised earlier this week: "where in the world was Barack Obama?"

I'll close with the latest Trump tweet:

“SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!”

My how times change.