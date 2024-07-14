Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says Trump showed 'grace and courage' in response to assassination attempt

Bezos was joined by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in expressing gratitude for former President Trump's safety

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos offered praise for former President Trump after the attempted assassination of the former president on Saturday, lauding his "grace and courage."

Trump was shot in the upper part of his right ear while speaking at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The assassination attempt was carried out by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who was killed by Secret Service snipers.

"Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families," Bezos wrote in a post on X.

One attendee was killed while two others were injured, and Crooks was shot dead, the FBI said.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that former President Trump showed "grace and courage under literal fire" during the assassination attempt. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Bezos' expression of support for Trump in the wake of the assassination attempt comes after the billionaire, who owns the Washington Post, has previously faced criticism from Trump amid a public feud. 

Trump wrote in January 2019 that he was, "So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post."

Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally

Secret Service personnel lead former President Trump offstage during the assassination attempt on July 13, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Amazon noted the dispute in a legal filing it made after its cloud services division, Amazon Web Services, lost a $10 billion Department of Defense contract to Microsoft in 2019. The company alleged that it lost the contract to its rival because Trump sought to harm "his perceived political enemy."

The Pentagon canceled the contract in 2021 and in late 2022 announced that it would split a $9 billion cloud computing contract between Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle.

Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally

Former President Trump was grazed in his right ear in the assassination attempt. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who has led the tech giant since 2021, also posted on social media about the attempted assassination of the former president.

"It's hard to digest what happened in Pennsylvania today. Just awful. My thoughts go out to the victims' families. Glad that President Trump is safe and hoping he recovers quickly," Jassy wrote.