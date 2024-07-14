Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says Trump showed 'grace and courage' in response to assassination attempt

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos offered praise for former President Trump after the attempted assassination of the former president on Saturday, lauding his "grace and courage."

Trump was shot in the upper part of his right ear while speaking at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The assassination attempt was carried out by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who was killed by Secret Service snipers.

"Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families," Bezos wrote in a post on X.

One attendee was killed while two others were injured, and Crooks was shot dead, the FBI said.

Bezos' expression of support for Trump in the wake of the assassination attempt comes after the billionaire, who owns the Washington Post, has previously faced criticism from Trump amid a public feud.

Trump wrote in January 2019 that he was, "So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post."

Amazon noted the dispute in a legal filing it made after its cloud services division, Amazon Web Services, lost a $10 billion Department of Defense contract to Microsoft in 2019. The company alleged that it lost the contract to its rival because Trump sought to harm "his perceived political enemy."

The Pentagon canceled the contract in 2021 and in late 2022 announced that it would split a $9 billion cloud computing contract between Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy , who has led the tech giant since 2021, also posted on social media about the attempted assassination of the former president.

"It's hard to digest what happened in Pennsylvania today. Just awful. My thoughts go out to the victims' families. Glad that President Trump is safe and hoping he recovers quickly," Jassy wrote.