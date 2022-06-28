Amazon employees' open letter demands work stoppage in pro-life states, space to 'grieve' Roe v. Wade: report

A group of pro-abortion Amazon employees filed a public letter to the company Tuesday in which they demanded the online retailer cease any and all business in pro-life states, according to reports.

The letter, first leaked via Twitter account Libs of TikTok, was addressed to "Amazon leadership" and requested the retail giant aggressively rebuke the Supreme Court's decision.

"We, the undersigned, come to you today to request immediate and decisive action against the threat to our basic human rights with the overturning of Roe v. Wade," the letter began. "As part of Amazon's wide-reaching efforts toward a more inclusive and diverse workforce, we believe that Amazon cannot let this recent decision go unanswered. We ask Amazon, the world's best employer, to actively defend against this assault on our liberty."

Most notably, the letter demanded Amazon cease conducting business in states that have or intend to pass laws limiting or outlawing abortion.

"Cease operations in states that enact laws that threaten the lives and liberty of abortion seekers, either by denying healthcare in life-threatening circumstances or by criminalizing abortion seekers and providers," the letter proposed.

On Friday, the Supreme Court released its highly anticipated ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health. In a 6-3 vote, the case decision revoked the federal protections for abortion and returned the question of abortion to the states.

The employees requested a series of additional accommodations and actions for Amazon to put into practice, many for the emotional benefit and mental health of company staff.

These propositions included allowing employees "space and time to grieve" the Supreme Court decision; Amazon-sponsored protests of the decision; donations to bail funds and abortion access providers; expanded remote work for employees seeking an abortion; an audit of all Amazon political donations; and a "company-wide policy change going forward to ensure Amazon does not aid or abet anti-abortion causes, ideologies, groups or public figures, including via donation, product sale, public statement, or otherwise."

Amazon did not respond to Fox News' request for comment in time for publication.

After the Supreme Court's historic ruling on abortion, Friday, many companies slammed the decision and moved to provide reimbursement benefits for employees seeking an abortion who may need to travel out of state. New laws, however, are complicating this move for several corporations.

Some of the nation's biggest entities like Disney, Apple and Microsoft are publicly condemning the decision and moving to assist employees in states where trigger laws prevent them from seeking a legal abortion.

With trigger laws and new state legislation complicating the decision for corporations to provide financial support for abortion-related costs, companies now have to navigate restrictions and risk legal action in order to provide these services.

Fox Business's Madeline Coggins contributed to this report.