Alice Rivlin, former OMB director during Clinton administration, dead at 88

Alice Rivlin, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) during former President Bill Clinton’s administration, died Tuesday at age 88, the Brookings Institution and her family said.

The Brookings Institution, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit public policy organization, said in a statement, citing her family, that Rivlin passed away "after a battle against cancer.”

Rivlin had been a Brookings member for decades, the organization said. They described her as “a trailblazer in the field of economic policy, and a civil servant of unparalleled devotion.”

She was with her family, including husband Sidney G. Winter, when she passed away, according to Brookings.

Rivlin held various government positions while in public service, Brookings said. She was also the first female to hold the director position at OMB, NPR reported.

"She chaired offices and agencies in both the executive and legislative branches of government and served on the policymaking board of the U.S. central bank," Brookings said. "The Library of Congress has catalogued more than 10,000 items related to her tenure in government service."

"Rivlin’s expertise and skills—and her unique ability to build bridges across political parties—played key roles in the formation of U.S. economic policy for more than half a century," they continued.