AFP takes aim at wasteful spending, offers ideas to lower skyrocketing prices in massive ad campaign

FIRST ON FOX: Americans for Prosperity (AFP), the powerful fiscally conservative and libertarian political advocacy group, is launching a wide-ranging ad blitz that it calls "The True Cost of Washington."

AFP says its campaign, first shared with FOX Business Wednesday, is aimed at making everyday life more affordable for Americans "through solutions that unleash energy abundance, end wasteful spending, and ignite innovation."

The organization says it’s spending a massive eight figures on its new campaign to run digital ads starting this month, followed by radio, TV, print and billboards in the coming weeks and months. The campaign, which AFP notes is one of its largest ever, aims to link the ongoing surge of inflation — the highest spikes in consumer prices in four decades — to what it argues are "harmful government economic policies."

FISCALLY CONSERVATIVE AFP TAKES AIM AT BIDEN'S COVID RELIEF PACKAGE

But AFP, which has chapters in 35 states across the country and describes itself as "the nation’s premier grassroots organization," says its new effort is more than an ad campaign. The group highlights its local chapters will hold events in eight competitive midterm election states — Nevada, Georgia, New Hampshire, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, as well as in West Virginia and Washington, D.C. — in order rally support for the campaign and encourage voters to make their voices heard.

"Americans are being crushed by the inflation caused by mountains of regulations and years of reckless spending from both parties," AFP vice president Akash Chougule said. "While politicians propose more of what’s gotten us here to begin with, we’re offering a better way that unleashes energy abundance, ends wasteful spending, and removes regulations that suppress the supply of energy and goods — sometimes intentionally."

The group, in unveiling the campaign, spotlighted that the average American household will spend an extra $5,200 this year to maintain the same standard of living as the year before, and that they’ll pay $1,433 more in gas and $430 extra in groceries this year.

AFP TAKES AIM AT WHAT IT CALLS BERNIE SANDERS' ‘HEALTH CARE HEIST’

Chougule touted that "this campaign is the boldest we have launched to connect people to the truth behind rising costs and how we can finally deliver the financial security that all Americans deserve. I look forward to meeting with voters in local communities and hearing their concerns so we can bring their voices back to Washington."

AFP says its events, which will "be focused on educating Americans about the true reasons behind high gas and food prices" and will also spotlight the group’s solutions to drive down costs long-term, will kick off in late April and go through the end of the summer.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

AFP was founded and financed by the Kansas-based billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch. David Koch stepped away from involvement in AFP ahead of his death in 2019.

The organization, which was instrumental in fueling the Tea Party movement, has long taken aim at what it considers wasteful government spending, from both Democrats and Republicans in Washington, through ad campaigns and grassroots events.