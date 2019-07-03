Actor Jon Voight, Gold Star mother Karen Vaughn push back against socialism

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight has joined forces with Gold Star families to make a statement against the recent popularity of socialism in the United States.

“If you want to know what it means in terms of the comparison to this socialism that is creeping in, you listen to the people who have come to this country from communist countries, from places where they don’t have these freedoms,” he said on “Varney & Co.” on Wednesday.

Gold Star mother and “World Changer: A Mother's Story” author Karen Vaughn said the American people need to be better educated to better understand the consequences behind the move toward socialism and the actions by some to denigrate patriotism.

“We got a real problem here with what people perceive to be the truth and what the reality actually is,” she said.

Vaughn’s son, Aaron, was killed in action in the Tangi River Valley of Afghanistan when a Chinook helicopter, call sign Extortion 17, carrying 30 Americans was shot down. Aaron was a member of SEAL Team Six.

“My son Aaron gave his life for the American way of life,” she said. “Every single person who signs up to fight in our armed forces does that for a purpose. They do it to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and our way of life.”

Voight also reacted to Nike's recent decision to nix a pair of sneakers featuring a Betsy Ross flag after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly didn’t like what the Revolutionary flag represented. Voight called the actions taken by the sneaker giant “very disturbing.”

“That is what’s going on because these young people are not getting any information about our government and our way of life,” he said.

Vaughn and Voight will be attending the “Rally for Freedom” anti-socialist event at the U.S. Capitol lawn on the Fourth of July.