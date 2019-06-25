When celebrating the Fourth of July, these are the best cities to be: WalletHub

Trouble finding where you should spend your Fourth of July holiday?

WalletHub analyzed 100 of the most populated cities in the U.S. and determined its findings based on affordability, activities on the holiday, celebrations, safety and weather. The personal finance site collected its data through the U.S. Census Bureau, among other sites.

The site determined New York City was the best place to celebrate Independence Day. The city was given a high rating in attractions and activities, safety and celebrations. However, the city was ranked low when it came to affordability and weather.

Following New York was Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and St. Louis, respectively.

The cities that came in the bottom were Birmingham, Ala., Hialeah, Fla., Lubbock, Texas, Memphis, Tenn. and San Bernardino, Calif. respectively.

WalletHub also rounded out the areas with the lowest and highest beer and wine prices. Detroit had the lowest while Seattle had the highest. The cities with the fewest DUI-related fatalities per capita were New York and Los Angeles while Albuquerque, N.M., Tulsa, Okla., Denver, Colorado Springs. Colo. and Lexington, Ky., had the highest.

Fourth of July falls on a Thursday this year.