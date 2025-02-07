Expand / Collapse search
Accenture dropping corporate DEI policies

DEI isnt making anything better, money should go back to taxpayers: Kennedy

Kennedy Saves the World podcast host Kennedy discusses the future of DEI in education on Varney & Co.

Accenture is taking steps to end its global diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals amid changes in the U.S. political and legal landscape, according to an internal memo reviewed by FOX Business.

The global information technology (IT) and management consulting firm said in a memo from CEO Julie Sweet to employees on Thursday that it is "sunsetting" its diversity goals it established in 2017, which had largely been achieved, while DEI targets will no longer be used to assess staff performance. The Financial Times was the first to report the development.

The company is winding down career development programs "for people of specific demographic groups" and is planning on "investing more in our core career development programs across Accenture as part of refreshing our talent strategy."

Accenture is also pausing its submissions to external diversity benchmarking surveys while it takes time to evaluate its participation in those surveys.

Accenture

Accenture joined the growing list of companies rolling back DEI policies. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Sweet noted the "evolving landscape in the United States, including recent executive orders with which we must comply" as contributing to the moves.

ACN ACCENTURE PLC 385.98 -1.36 -0.35%

"We are and always have been a meritocracy. We are and always have been committed to an inclusive, merit-based workplace free from bias, and a culture in which all our people are respected, feeling a sense of belonging and have equal opportunity," Sweet wrote.

"We have always believed that attracting, hiring and developing people who have different backgrounds, different perspectives and different experiences are essential to driving innovation and serving global companies across multiple industries," she added.

Sweet's memo noted that Accenture is continuing to support Employee Resource Groups and Networks, which are "open to all of our people and have broad participation, membership and allyship."

Employees work with a skyline view

Accenture is winding down the DEI policies it created in 2017 and updated in 2020. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Accenture's announcement comes as several major companies have dropped or revised DEI policies over the last year.

Amazon, Facebook parent Meta, Google, McDonald's, Boeing, Molson Coors, Lowe's, Harley-Davidson, Deere, Apple, Target, Vanguard and more have all announced changes to diversity goals and policies since 2024.

