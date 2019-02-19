It is no secret Brexit and the fallout currently underway is a hot mess.

As reported by FOX Business the “leave” won by a 52 percent to 48 percent majority, back of the queue be dammed, a majority wanted out.

Fast forward two and a half years and the U.K. is still trying to figure out a divorce deal with the EU that can win enough votes in Parliament and the threat of a “no deal” exit is becoming very real as the clock ticks down to the March 29th deadline.

In the meantime, companies are not waiting around. Many are choosing to leave the U.K., despite recent comments by President Trump promising an even stronger trade relationship.

"You know all of the situation with respect to Brexit and the complexity and the problems, but we have a very good trading relationship with the U.K. and that's just been strengthened further," Trump said from the Rose Garden last week. "So with the U.K., we’re continuing our trade, and we are going to actually be increasing it very substantially as time goes by."

The Associated Press compiled some of the better known businesses flying the coop.

Brexit Backlash

Honda:

The decision to close a plant in Britain comes at a time when businesses are worrying about the potential impact of the country's looming departure from the European Union. Honda inists the decision is not tied to Brexit, but airmed to staying competitive in the global auto industry.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg HMC HONDA MOTOR 27.68 +0.12 +0.42%

Nissan:

The carmaker scrapped a plan to make new SUV at plant in Sunderland, England.

Panasonic:

The electronics maker moved European offices to Amsterdam.

Dyson:

The maker of cool vaccums and other home appliances is moving headquarters to Singapore.

P&O:

The ferry operator will soon register its fleet under flag of Cyprus, an EU member.

Sony:

The electronics maker to move the European base to Amsterdam.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg SNE SONY 46.78 +0.56 +1.21%

Unilever:

The consumer goods giant wanted to leave UK headquarters, but move was stopped by shareholders.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg UN UNILEVER N.V. 55.74 +0.21 +0.38%

Flybmi:

The airline goes into bankruptcy citing Brexit jitters as one reason.

Jaguar Land Rover:

Most of the 4,500 global job cut to be made in Britain.

European Medicines Agency:

EU agency moving operations to Amsterdam.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg HSBC HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 42.15 +0.63 +1.52% BCS BARCLAYS PLC. 8.37 +0.07 +0.89% JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 105.26 +0.08 +0.08% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 29.27 +0.14 +0.48% GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 198.12 -0.55 -0.28%

Multiple Banks:

Once considered the epicenter of Europe's financial world, London may soon be less of a player in the global banking world. HSBC, Barclays, JP Morgan, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are among those that will move hundreds of jobs to Frankfurt, Dublin or Paris. With that the European Banking Authority is moving operations to Paris.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.