Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Congress

Rep. Boebert's midterms message: We cannot run as conservatives and govern like Democrats

Polls show overwhelming favoritism towards Republicans ahead of the 2022 elections

close
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., argues Democrats focusing on January 6th is a distraction from their failed policies. video

Rep. Boebert's midterms message: We cannot run as conservatives and govern like Democrats

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., argues Democrats focusing on January 6th is a distraction from their failed policies.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., discussed the 2022 midterm elections as voter popularity favors the GOP in the latest polls. Boebert urged Republicans running as conservatives not to "govern like Democrats" on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

REP. LAUREN BOEBERT: It is all been a witch hunt for years and they [Democrats] just find something new to focus on. First it was Russia, Russia, Russia, and now it's January 6th. That has completely changed the focus for the Democrat Party. But it's all a distraction from their failed policies. Americans are paying the price for Democrat policies. We've been under Democrat rule for one and a half years now, and it has done nothing but harm the American people. It is difficult to find work. It is difficult to find employees. It is hard to put food on the table and even arrive at your job paying over $5 a gallon for gas

Rep. Lauren Boebert on the 2022 midterm elections

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., discusses the 2022 midterms during an interview on "Mornings with Maria." (Fox News)

AS MIDTERMS APPROACH, SUBURBAN WOMEN SHARE TOP VOTING PRIORITIES

Maria, we've all seen the poll numbers and Democrats, Republicans and independents aren't happy with how the country is being run. And they see the damage that Biden has caused, and they want change. And the only way Republicans can really mess this up is if we start acting like Democrats. So that's why in the House Freedom Caucus, we fully intend to make sure whoever is leading the GOP does what they promised. We cannot run as conservatives and govern as Democrats. Conservative policies work, and we Republicans need to govern that way. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

close
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on expectations for the 2022 midterms, the Democrats' 'failed policies' and her new book 'My American Life.' video

Rep. Boebert: Americans see the damage Biden has caused

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on expectations for the 2022 midterms, the Democrats' 'failed policies' and her new book 'My American Life.'