2024 GOP candidate Francis Suarez vows to pardon Trump if elected: 'Pardon power' can heal the country

2024 Republican presidential candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined "Varney & Co." Monday to discuss his attempt to become the first sitting mayor to become president and how he will use "pardon power" if elected.

FRANCIS SUAREZ: Everybody in this country is innocent until proven guilty. I also think it’s important that he [Trump] has to go through a process, a judicial process. I think what’s happened in the press is, first of all, there’s been a desire to want to sort of convict him based on allegations alone.

I think he’s entitled to due process like everybody else in this country. If I become the President of the United States, what I think is appropriate for a president to use the pardon power to heal the country, and that goes for both Republicans and Democrats. That’s what I would do if I become the President of the United States.