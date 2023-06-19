Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Varney and Co

2024 GOP candidate Francis Suarez vows to pardon Trump if elected: 'Pardon power' can heal the country

There's a desire to convict Trump based on allegations alone, Suarez argues

close
2024 presidential candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez explains what sets him apart from other 2024 Republican contenders on Varney & Co. video

2024 GOP candidate Francis Suarez: Ill pardon Trump if elected

2024 presidential candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez explains what sets him apart from other 2024 Republican contenders on Varney & Co.

2024 Republican presidential candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined "Varney & Co." Monday to discuss his attempt to become the first sitting mayor to become president and how he will use "pardon power" if elected. 

FRANCIS SUAREZ: Everybody in this country is innocent until proven guilty. I also think it’s important that he [Trump] has to go through a process, a judicial process. I think what’s happened in the press is, first of all, there’s been a desire to want to sort of convict him based on allegations alone. 

TRUMP INDICTMENT DOES NOT PASS THE RICHARD NIXON TEST: ALAN DERSHOWITZ

I think he’s entitled to due process like everybody else in this country. If I become the President of the United States, what I think is appropriate for a president to use the pardon power to heal the country, and that goes for both Republicans and Democrats. That’s what I would do if I become the President of the United States. 

close
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow denounces the Trump indictment on Kudlow. video

Larry Kudlow: Trump will fight until the end

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow denounces the Trump indictment on Kudlow.