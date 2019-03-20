2020 presidential hopeful Delaney: Democrats made a mistake not supporting Obama on TPP

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney hopes his call for bipartisanship will win him the White House in 2020.

“My brand is really solving problems, bipartisanship is kind of a means to an end. If you want to actually get things done in this country, you have to find common ground,” Delaney said on Wednesday. “If you want to work on building a better future, you’ve got to find common ground.”

In an interview on “After The Bell,” the former Maryland Congressman discussed his vision for America in regards to taxes, trade and healthcare.

Delaney told FOX Business’ Connell McShane he would roll back the cuts in the last tax reform bill, and address the “huge loophole” with the federal capital-gains and personal-income tax rates.

“I think it’s ridiculous that people who invest for a living are in many ways paying half of what workers do in terms of their tax rate. It’s an outdated concept.”

He voiced support for the “Buffett Rule,” part of a tax plan proposed by former President Barack Obama in 2011. The rule, inspired by Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet, would apply a minimum tax rate of 30 percent on individuals making more than one million dollars a year.

Delaney also said he would move the corporate tax rate up to 27 or 28 percent.

“Thirty-five percent was too high, the business community wanted 25 percent, it was cut to 21 percent, no one even asked for 21 percent,” he said.

Delaney is hoping to set himself apart, casting himself as a free-trader. He criticized his colleagues for not supporting Obama on The Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“I thought it was good economic policy, it was very good geo-political policy,” he said. “I think Democrats are moving. I think they see the President as a nationalist and this notion of engaging around the world economically, diplomatically, etc. I think is key to our success from a foreign policy standpoint.”

While back at home, a growing number of 2020 candidates, like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have endorsed “Medicare-for-All,” Delaney outlined a different plan.

“My plan creates Universal healthcare, but you have options,” he said. “And you pay for that by getting rid of the corporate deductibility of health care.”