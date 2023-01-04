2 vehicles stolen from Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in DC since Christmas: 'Unfortunate incidents'

Two vehicles have been stolen from the Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in downtown Washington, D.C., since Christmas.

A police report said suspects broke into the valet lockbox outside the restaurant Sunday and stole key fobs to five vehicles, according to local station Fox 5 DC.

The suspects later returned and allegedly assaulted one of the workers who tried to prevent them from making off with a white Infiniti, which was reportedly last seen heading east along the 2000 block of L Street in northwest D.C.

D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department told FOX Business that they have no further updates regarding the case and that it remains under active investigation.

The incident on New Year's Day came after thieves stole a Mercedes-Benz on Christmas from the same Ruth's Chris location and struck another vehicle while fleeing the scene, according to police.

Authorities found the luxury vehicle torched and abandoned in an alley the next day in northeast D.C.

Michael Lawson, whose keys were among those stolen on Sunday, told Fox 5 that he might not have eaten at Ruth's Chris Steak House had he known a vehicle had recently been stolen from their valet.

"Had I known that that happened the first time and knowing that this was the second time, I don’t know … I got mixed emotions about it," Lawson said. "The food was delicious, the service was great, but the end-all-be-all was just terrible."

Lawson told the outlet that upon leaving the restaurant after dining with his family in celebration of the new year and his wife's birthday, he found police blocking his car to prevent it from being taken. He said it will cost $1,200 to replace the two key fobs on the one key ring that was stolen.

Lawson also noted that while Crystal Parking, which runs the valet service at the Ruth's Chris location, has said they would pay to replace the keys, he was having difficulty getting a hold of the company.

Crystal Parking issued a statement to Fox 5 explaining that they are working on taking care of the issue.

"Security is and always has been a primary concern at Crystal Parking," the company told the local outlet. "These unfortunate incidents occurred at Ruth’s Chris, where we provide valet services. As the thieves broke into the locked cabinet where keys were kept when customer vehicles were being retrieved, for added security, the podium has been moved from the street in front of the restaurant to inside Ruth’s Chris."

"In response to the increase in crime throughout the city, we continue to do all we can to proactively address security concerns and respond swiftly to those that nonetheless occur," the parking company added.