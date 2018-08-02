Search

Watch: White House press briefing

World’s largest yard sale nearly 700 miles long

FBN's Jeff Flock on the 127 Yard Sale that stretches from Michigan to Alabama.video

World's largest yard sale stretches nearly 700 miles

FBN's Jeff Flock on the 127 Yard Sale that stretches from Michigan to Alabama.

Someone’s old junk could become another’s treasure chest. Bargain hunters and junk pickers may be able to snag a good deal at The World’s Longest Yard Sale.

Known as the 127 Yard Sale, it’s 690 miles long and spans six states along Highway 127, from Michigan through Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

It includes more than 2,200 vendor stops.  Some items for sale include an old plow, an original pogo stick and a bag of duck decoys.

The garage sales kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

