When is the best time to apply for a job in post-coronavirus workforce?

As the U.S. economy begins reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, more job opportunities will begin to emerge at a time when many Americans are looking to rejoin the workforce.

While 44 million Americans have filed for first-time unemployment benefits since mid-March, and the job market adjusts to post-virus norms, people looking to rejoin the workforce must adapt and develop new strategies when applying for jobs. But perhaps the biggest question isn’t how – it’s when.

“The time is now,” Paul McDonald, executive director at staffing firm Robert Half, told FOX Business. “[You] shouldn't hesitate. Yes, it might be counterintuitive that the job market is not that great, that unemployment is high, but you just never know in a job search when you're going to be able to land a new position.”

Many companies are actively recruiting, interviewing and onboarding virtually, and they’re successfully rewriting the “playbook” of employment, McDonald said, for a post-coronavirus world that will likely include work-from-home positions.

The availability of jobs comes down to economics, as some companies are still unable to create the positions they’re missing. Businesses are transitioning from a strong labor market earlier this year, where employers were eager to hire, to one that is now trying to recover. But no matter the economic climate, it’s never a waste for potential employees to seek opportunity.

“It may not be a perfect fit but it could lead to something with a good employer,” McDonald said.

Still, there are companies across a variety of industries that are continuously hiring, especially in sectors that were not decimated by the virus.

“There are in-demand jobs, such as customer service, with more than 1 million jobs available in the U.S right now, and the software industry is hiring for a variety of engineering roles that can be done remotely,” Blake Barnes, head of talent solutions and careers at LinkedIn, told FOX Business. “Also, regardless of your background or industry, this is the time to build transferable skills that are in demand across a wide range of jobs like communication, leadership and teamwork.”

Job seekers should set alerts for jobs of interest, Barnes suggested, since early applicants have a much better chance of being hired. Employees are also four times more likely to be hired through a network connection.

“Job seekers will also need to prepare for a mostly-virtual interview process, without the benefits of being in person and being able to lean on body language to convey your true self,” Barnes said.

For the post-coronavirus workforce, aspiring employees have to keep in mind that their approach to the job search may look a little different. Employees should be honing their online presence and get comfortable with virtual conferencing.

Regardless of where a job seeker applies, it's important to not get discouraged.

“Don’t get defeated,” McDonald said. “It’s easy to not feel embraced by not hearing back from jobs that you apply for or companies that you apply to. So, No. 1, persevere and know that it’s going to be tough.”

