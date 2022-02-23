What’s the average cost of tuition for colleges in the U.S.?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

No matter where you end up going, attending college is expensive. High costs may be inevitable, but you can prepare by estimating what you may have to pay when it comes time for you to attend college.

Understanding these costs can help you consider where to go to college, especially if you’re looking to take out student loans and want to avoid as much student debt as possible. Let’s look at the average cost of tuition and college overall in the U.S., as well as by state.

What’s the average tuition for colleges in the U.S.?

Tuition is the money schools charge for instruction. It’s different from the overall cost of attendance, which typically includes additional costs, such as room and board, books, and transportation to and from school.

During the 2019-20 school year, undergraduate tuition and fees for in-state public four-year colleges was $9,349, compared to $27,023 for out-of-state public four-year colleges, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). Meanwhile, the average cost of undergraduate tuition and fees at private four-year colleges was $32,769.

Financial aid, such as grants and scholarships, typically covers the cost of tuition, but may not be usable for other costs like housing and meal plans.

What’s the average total cost of college in the U.S.?

The total cost of college is more than the price of tuition. Other costs you may have to pay while attending school include:

School fees — In some cases, you may need to pay lab fees or other types of fees depending on the classes you attend.

Room and board — Costs vary depending on whether you live on or off campus.

Supplies — These can include notebooks, lab equipment, or a laptop.

Books — Textbooks will affect your total costs.

Study abroad programs — If you study abroad, you may need to pay for things like an application fee, airfare, and other living expenses in addition to tuition.

Child care or dependent care — If you need to pay for daycare in order to attend classes, this will add to your college costs.

Transportation — Examples include fare for public transportation, parking passes, and gas for your vehicle.

You can use student loans to help you cover these additional costs if your financial aid doesn’t. The average total cost of attendance for the 2019-20 academic year was $21,035 for in-state public four-year schools, and $45,932 for private four-year schools, according to NCES. Keep in mind that these are averages, and your total costs could be higher depending on what you need to pay for to attend college.

What’s the average cost of tuition by state?

Your cost of tuition will vary depending on whether you attend a public or private school. It’ll also depend on where you attend college — in-state tuition tends to be much cheaper than out-of-state tuition.

This table shows the average full-time undergraduate tuition and required fees by state for the 2019-20 academic year.

How does today’s tuition compare with past years?

Tuition has risen over the years for four-year colleges. At public schools, the average tuition and fees for four-year undergraduate programs were $8,300 in the 2010-11 academic year — 13% lower compared to the 2019-20 academic year ($9,400), according to NCES data. At private schools, the average tuition and fees were $31,000 in the 2010-11 academic year — 18% lower compared to the 2019-20 academic year, when tuition and fees averaged $36,700.

While these numbers can be overwhelming, remember that scholarships, grants, work study, and student loans are available to help cover the cost of your education. It’s best to exhaust your federal student loan options first, before turning to private loans, because federal loans come with certain benefits and protections that private loans don’t.