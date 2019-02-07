Top 10 biggest US banks after BB&T-SunTrust merger

The merger between BB&T and SunTrust in an all-stock deal, creating a financial powerhouse valued at about $66 billion, will now bump competitor PNC down so it becomes the seventh-largest bank by assets and deposits.

If approved, the deal is also the biggest industry merger since the financial crisis.

Both banks referenced the deal as “a true merger of equals.”

BB&T Chairman and CEO Kelly King said the overall plan is to create a “premier financial institution of the future.”

The combined bank -- which will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and have around $442 billion in assets, $301 billion in loans and $324 billion in deposits -- is still a far cry from some of the country’s top banks’ portfolios.

JPMorgan Chase still reigns as the country’s biggest bank by assets, followed by Bank of America and Citigroup.

Here are the biggest U.S. by assets, according to Datawrapper and Bankrate.com.

1. JPMorgan Chase

Total Assets (Billions): $2,622.5

2. Bank of America

Total Assets (Billions): $2,354.5

3. Citigroup

Total Assets (Billions): $1,917.3

4. Wells Fargo

Total Assets (Billions): $1,895.9

5. U.S. Bancorp

Total Assets (Billions): $467.4

6. BB&T-SunTrust

Total Assets (Billions): $442

7. PNC

Total Assets (Billions): $382.3

8. Citizens Financial Group

Total Assets (Billions): $160.5

9. Fifth Third Bancorp

Total Assets (Billions): $146.1

10. KeyCorp

Total Assets (Billions): $139.6