This app helps parents track their children’s chores

Many parents give their kids chores ranging from putting clean clothes away to cleaning the kitchen counters.

A smartphone app and website, Busykid, is helping 10,000 families manage the household chores, according to co-founder and CEO Gregg Murset.

For an annual fee of $14.95, parents can use suggested chores based on the age of their children, or add their own chores to a list, and then pay the children for completed chores by connecting their bank account to the app.

“We collect their age so that we can pitch chores to their parents,” Murset told FOX Business on Tuesday, “so they’re age appropriate.”

The app streamlines the process for parents to easily approve money going to their kids for chores they complete.

“Think of it as your kids’ first job, with direct deposit. Kids do jobs, they earn money,” Murset told “Varney & Co.”

Busykid sends parents a text message every Thursday asking if they approve of their kid getting paid that week for completed chores.

“The money moves into the system automatically,” Murset added.

If the parent approves, the money moves from the parents’ bank account to the child’s Busykid account, where the child can make his or her own decisions about how they want to use the money they earn.

According to the Busykid website, children can choose to donate their allowance to charities, invest in stocks, buy a gift card to certain stores or request the money in cash.

“I think this is a way to get kids some money so that they can start making good financial decisions,” Murset said.