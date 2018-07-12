Summer 2018’s hottest toys for fun in the sun

Having trouble finding creative ways for your kids to have fun outdoors this summer?

Continue Reading Below

Check out these hot items that Toy Insider’s Senior Editor Marissa DiBartolo brought by FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria."

Bunch O Balloons water balloons, $19.99, Amazon

Fill and tie 100 water balloons in 60 seconds without the hassle of filling and tying them by hand. Available in different colors with logos, including Minions and Avengers.

Bunch O Balloons water balloon slingshot, $19.99, Amazon

Water balloons can fly up to 100 feet with this water balloon slingshot.

Advertisement

Antsy Pants camping teepee fabric cover, $24.99, Target

According to Target’s website, each Antsy Pants item purchased helps the nonprofit KaBOOM! build playgrounds for impoverished youth.

H20GO! Slime Slide, $24.99 (on sale for $22.49), Target

Each slide comes with four packets of slime-making powder to create the ultimate slip and slide.