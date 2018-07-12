Watch Live: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin testifies on state of international financial system

Summer 2018’s hottest toys for fun in the sun

By Amy GanzRetailFOXBusiness

Toy Insider Senior Editor Marissa DiBartolo on the top toys to beat the summer heat.

Hottest toys to step up your summer fun

Toy Insider Senior Editor Marissa DiBartolo on the top toys to beat the summer heat.

Having trouble finding creative ways for your kids to have fun outdoors this summer?

Check out these hot items that Toy Insider’s Senior Editor Marissa DiBartolo brought by FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria."

Bunch O Balloons water balloons, $19.99, Amazon

Fill and tie 100 water balloons in 60 seconds without the hassle of filling and tying them by hand. Available in different colors with logos, including Minions and Avengers.

Bunch O Balloons water balloon slingshot, $19.99, Amazon

Water balloons can fly up to 100 feet with this water balloon slingshot.

Antsy Pants camping teepee fabric cover, $24.99, Target

According to Target’s website, each Antsy Pants item purchased helps the nonprofit KaBOOM! build playgrounds for impoverished youth.

H20GO! Slime Slide, $24.99 (on sale for $22.49), Target

Each slide comes with four packets of slime-making powder to create the ultimate slip and slide.

