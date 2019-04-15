These taxpayers have extra time to file this year

While the tax deadline for most Americans is on Monday, individuals in two states will have an extra two days to file their returns this season.

The deadline in Maine and Massachusetts has been extended this year until Wednesday (April 17) due to local holidays.

Monday is Patriot’s Day in both states, which marks the anniversary of the first battles in the American Revolutionary War – Lexington and Concord. It is always celebrated on the third Monday in April. The Boston Marathon typically takes place on Patriot’s Day, while Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox generally play an early game at Fenway Park.

In Washington DC, Tuesday is Emancipation Day, which is celebrated on April 16, and commemorates the date in 1862 when President Abraham Lincoln signed the Compensated Emancipation Act. The Compensated Emancipation Act began the process of freeing thousands of slaves in D.C., before Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation less than a year laTer. The IRS is closed on Tuesday. Last year’s tax deadline was pushed back for all payers due to Emancipation Day.

The tax agency said that, as of Friday, more than 50 million Americans had yet to file their tax returns. If you are among the taxpayers pushing up against the deadline, there are a number of ways you can still remain in the IRS’ good graces.

If you intend to file for an extension, don’t forget the IRS still expects you to pay an estimate of the taxes owed for the current year. Failure to do so will result in penalties.