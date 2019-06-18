Search

The most expensive lease in the US will cost you $1.5M per month

By Real EstateFOXBusiness

FBN's Deirdre Bolton the Bel Air mansion that is the most expensive lease in the U.S.

The most expensive lease in the U.S. is a number that many Americans may never fathom.

A Los Angeles mansion in the ritzy Bel Air enclave costs $1.5 million per month and requires a $3 million security deposit.

The home was built by a plastic surgeon and features 20 bathrooms, nine bedrooms, a wine cellar and tasting room, a 90-foot infinity pool plus a suite where medical procedures can be performed.

The pricey pad is also listed on the real estate market at $180 million.

