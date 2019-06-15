Purchasing these 2 private islands just minutes from Manhattan will cost you $13M

If you’re looking for a secluded area this real estate has it all including two private islands and just a short ride to Manhattan.

Continue Reading Below

The Columbia and Pea Islands is on the market for $13 million, according to Sotheby’s International Realty. The residence on Columbia Island has four bedrooms and two baths overlooking the Long Island Sound. Nearby Pea Island is just a short paddleboard ride away and comes with nearly 5 acres of land including a beach.

Al Sutton told Bloomberg he bought Columbia Island in 2007 for $1 million. Before he bought it, the island was the site of a bunker used for the base of a broadcast tower.

For a cool $13 million, you could own Columbia and Pea Islands which are located just 30 minutes from Manhattan. (Google Maps)

From there he went on a journey to transform the island into a private home. He told the media outlet he spent 11 years and $8 million on the renovation project that was designed to be self-sustaining and hurricane-proof.

Advertisement

Sutton said he bought Pea Island when it went up for sale for $500,000. “One, I thought it would be good protection, because this way you wouldn’t have a hostile neighbor, and two, then it also occurred to me that it had other value in itself as a natural resort type of thing,” Sutton explained about the purchase.

Despite almost finishing the project, Sutton decided that instead of moving in he would sell.

“I’m 85 now and I guess when I bought it, I was in my 70s and I was more ambitious,” he explained to Bloomberg.

He said it was about a half-hour ride from the island to the East 34th Street heliport in New York City. He felt the property would appeal to somebody looking for privacy but also “high-profile bragging rights.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Sutton said he was aware of the trouble he went through to build the home and will most likely not be making much of a profit if it sells for $13 million.

“I’m not a big spender, or at least I wasn’t until now,” he said. “But here was something that, to be realized, had to be done right.”