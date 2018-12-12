The 6 best luxury cars to buy used, according to Edmunds

Buying a luxury car is an expensive proposition, but shoppers can potentially save tens of thousands of dollars by opting for a used model instead of one fresh off the assembly line, according to Edmunds.
Continue Reading Below
Roughly three million used cars were sold in November 2018 alone, even as the average price of used vehicles surpassed $20,000 for the first time since 2005, Edmunds reported. Buying used is still more cost-effective than buying new vehicles, the prices of which have also reached record highs.
Since the value of luxury model vehicles can depreciate by between 25 and 30 percent after just one year, shoppers can potentially save tens of thousands of dollars by buying a slightly older model. What’s more, Edmunds says used luxury models generally retain their value after initial depreciation takes place, though higher insurance and maintenance costs can eat into savings.
Here are the six most cost-effective used luxury model vehicles to buy, according to Edmunds statistics provided to the Associated Press.
Audi A6
Advertisement
Average price of 2018 model: $57,742
Average price of 2015 used model: $26,305
Savings: 54 percent
BMW 3 Series
Average price of 2018 model: $44,036
Average price of 2015 used model: $22,796
Savings: 48 percent
BMW X3
Average price of 2018 model: $51,823
Average price of 2015 used model: $27,246
Savings: 47 percent
Cadillac XTS
Average price of 2018 model: $52,975
Average price of 2015 used model: $26,424
Savings: 50 percent
Lincoln Navigator
Average price of 2018 model: $89,146
Average price of 2015 used model: $35,237
Savings: 60 percent
Volvo XC60
Average price of 2018 model: $49,319
Average price of 2015 used model: $25,419
Savings: 48 percent
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.