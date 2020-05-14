The 401(k) for federal employees: Thrift Savings Plan

Continue Reading Below

The Thrift Savings Plan, a 401 (k) for federal workers, is well known among government employees but gained even more notoriety this month after President Trump told the fund's top brass he doesn't want Chinese stocks invested in these retirement funds.

TRUMP ORDERS FEDERAL RETIREMENT MONEY INVESTED IN CHINESE EQUITIES TO BE PULLED

The request, which was first reported exclusively by FOX Business, was made by National Economic Council Chair Larry Kudlow and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, in a letter to U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia who then, in turn, notified the fund's top leadership.

FOX Business takes a look at this 401 (k)/pension plan which is the largest in the country and perhaps the world.

US FEDERAL EMPLOYEES DON'T NEED CHINESE STOCKS IN 401(K)S: SECRETARY SCALIA

President Ronald Reagan

In June of 1986 President Ronald Reagan signed into law the Federal Employees’ Retirement System Act.

The National Institute of Retirement Security described it as "one of the most well-known transformations of a pension system" which transferred "federal employees from the Civil Service Retirement System to a retirement system that encompassed Social Security, a DB pension, and a DC savings plan", as detailed by the NIRS.

401 (k) Powerhouse

Known as TSP for short it is the "retirement savings and investment plan for Federal employees and members of the uniformed services" as described on the plan's site. It "offers the same types of savings and tax benefits that many private corporations offer their employees under 401(k) plans."

It’s the 401(k) plan for federal employees,” U.S. Labor Secretary told FOX Business. “It’s the largest 401(k) in the world, [including] about 1.3 million veterans."

Assets Under Management

The $600 billion in assets makes it the largest pension fund in the country, followed by California Public Employees and California State Teachers, as tracked by Pensions & Investments.

Presidential Appointees Oversee

TSP is managed by five presidentially appointed board members who are directed to manage the "TSP prudently and solely in the interest of the participants and their beneficiaries" as stated by the TSP.

Chairman Michael Kennedy was appointed by President Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Kennedy received the letter below from Secretary Scalia communicating President Trump's wishes for the fund to avoid Chinese stocks.

Kennedy, according to his bio is also "Managing Director in the Atlanta office of Korn/Ferry International and a member of the firm's global financial services practice, specializing in commercial/investment banking, capital markets, and asset management searches. He also co-leads Korn/Ferry's Diversity Practice."

