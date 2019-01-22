Tax season tips: Don't let thieves steal your refund

As taxpayers prepare to file this tax season, one thing they may not be accounting for is the fact that criminals may be attempting to use their information to steal their refund.

Bryan Pukoff, a tax planning professional at financial services firm Rehmann, told FOX Business that he has seen incidences of tax identity theft rise throughout recent years. This type of theft occurs when someone uses a stolen Social Security number or taxpayer identification number to file a fraudulent return claiming a refund – sending the cash to a false address.

The best way to prevent criminals from stealing your refund? Beat them to it.

“File early,” Pukoff advised. “That way if your return is filed, you’ll get the refund and the cybercriminal gets rejected.”

The first clue indicating potential misconduct for tax professionals like Pukoff is a notification from the IRS that the return has been rejected, which can mean documents have already been filed on behalf of the individual in question.

The IRS has cracked down on tax-related identity theft throughout recent years. In 2017, the agency said it saw 40 percent fewer cases compared with the year prior – though that still amounted to 242,000 reports.

As of last tax season, the IRS said the practice was still “widespread” and “serious enough” to earn a spot among its most common scams.

More than 70 percent of Americans receive money back from the IRS during tax season. Last year, the average refund was more than $2,890, according to the agency.

Having to deal with the IRS over a stolen refund can not only create a logistical nightmare, but it can also seriously delay when you receive your refund – a potential problem for the many American households reliant on that cash. According to a recent survey, 27 percent of people plan to use their refunds to pay off debt.

An ongoing government shutdown isn’t likely to help matters, either. Pukoff said despite the fact that the IRS has recalled about 60 percent of its staff to process refunds, unless the partial government shutdown ends soon it will have a negative effect on tax season.

“Right now, they’re not taking phone calls so any notice you get [regarding identity theft] you can’t really address,” he said.

Even the Federal Trade Commission’s page to report identity theft is down due to the shutdown.

Additionally, tax identity theft could lead to a lifetime of problems for the victim. Criminals typically need a name and a Social Security number to file a fake return – and once that Social Security number has been compromised it can cause problems forever.

When it comes to filing your taxes, however, the IRS has a system to help prevent you from being victimized again. The agency will give taxpayers who fill out the appropriate forms a unique PIN that changes each year, Pukoff noted.

If you fall victim to tax-ID theft, here are some steps you can take right away:

- Report the fraud and file an affidavit.

- Contact state and local tax departments.

- Contact at least one of the three credit bureaus and implement a fraud alert on your reports.

- Reach out to banks and financial institutions that might be affected.

- Monitor credit card statements, missing mail.