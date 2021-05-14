When are 2020 tax returns due in each state?

Tax Day is just a few days away, with most federal and state income tax returns due on Monday.

IRS DELAYS IRA, HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNT CONTRIBUTION DEADLINE UNTIL MAY 17

The IRS extended the traditional tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 this year, giving most taxpayers an extra month to prepare their filings amid a slew of pandemic -related policy changes included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

While the majority of states followed suit and also extended their income tax deadline until May 17, some states pushed back the due date for Americans to submit their tax returns even further.

Take a closer look and see where your state falls:

States with deadlines on May 17

Most changes followed the IRS and changed their individual income tax deadlines to May 17, according to a list compiled by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Take a closer look to see where your state falls:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Connecticut

Colorado

District of Columbia

Delaware

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

North Carolina

North Dakota

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

States with deadlines after May 17

Some states pushed back their tax-filing deadline even further than the IRS, giving Americans more time to file their returns this year.

Iowa (due June 1)

Maryland (due July 15)

Oklahoma (due June 15)

States that don't collect individual income taxes

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

New Hampshire

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming