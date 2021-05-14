When are 2020 tax returns due in each state?
Tax Day is just a few days away, with most federal and state income tax returns due on Monday.
The IRS extended the traditional tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 this year, giving most taxpayers an extra month to prepare their filings amid a slew of pandemic-related policy changes included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
While the majority of states followed suit and also extended their income tax deadline until May 17, some states pushed back the due date for Americans to submit their tax returns even further.
Take a closer look and see where your state falls:
States with deadlines on May 17
States with deadlines after May 17
Some states pushed back their tax-filing deadline even further than the IRS, giving Americans more time to file their returns this year.
Iowa (due June 1)
Maryland (due July 15)
Oklahoma (due June 15)
States that don't collect individual income taxes
Alaska
Florida
Nevada
New Hampshire
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Washington
Wyoming