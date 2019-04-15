Tax Day deals: Check out these freebies and discounts

Between gathering your Forms W-2, 1099-B and 1040; evaluating your best deductions and sitting down to assess it all, tax season can be stressful no matter what you owe at the end.

But once you’ve filed your taxes for the year with Uncle Sam (or at least filed for an extension), stored any important records and planned how to best invest any refunds, you can sit back and take advantage of discounts from businesses looking to help make Tax Day a little bit easier.

Brick-and-mortar retailers, restaurants and online stores alike are all participating. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals you can find across the country this Tax Day, from discounted meals to free paper-shredding services. Some of these deals aren’t limited to just Tax Day, so you can enjoy the discounts all week -- or month-long, but keep in mind that many are available only at participating locations.

Here are some of the best Tax Day deals to keep your eye on through April 15 and beyond.

Food deals

Boston Market

From April 10-15, pay $10.40 for a half chicken individual meal and a drink with coupon.

BurgerFi

Download the BurgerFi app and buy a BurgerFi double Cheeseburger for $4.15 on April 15 in-store.

California Tortilla

Say “1040” when you place your order in-store on April 15 and get free chips and queso.

Cici’s Pizza

Purchase a large drink and get the adult buffet for $4.15 with coupon (from RetailMeNot). Taxes not included.

Denny’s

Receive $5 off any order of $20 or more with coupon (from DealsPlus) between April 9-15.

Farmer Boys

On April 15, get two Double Big Cheese cheeseburgers or two Breakfast Burritos for $10.40 plus tax.

Firehouse Subs

Purchase a medium or large sub with chips and a drink and receive a free medium sub with coupon (from Offers.com) between April 15-17 .

Great American Cookies

Receive one free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie on April 15 with no purchase required.

Hardee’s

Say “Made From Scratch” when you order in-store between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on April 15 and receive one free sausage biscuit. Tax is not included.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Buy one sandwich on April 15 and get one free, of equal or lesser value. Join Potbelly Perks or mention that it’s Tax Day while ordering in-store.

Schlotzsky’s

Get one free small The Original sandwich with the purchase of a medium-sized drink and chips on April 15.

Sonny’s BBQ

Get half-price St. Louis Rib dinners (includes two sides and choice of bread) on April 15 for Irresistible Rib Special (IRS) Day, dine-in or takeout.

Retail deals

Dermstore

If you’re in need of some self-care this Tax Day, look out for Dermstore’s Best of Dermstore professional kit, on sale April 15. The kit will include some of the site’s best-selling products (a $200 value) for $49.99.

Elizabeth Arden

Receive a seven-piece Spring Essentials gift with purchases of $50 or more through April 15 with promo code (from Offers.com). Gift includes cosmetic bag with lipstick, fragrance, day cream, serum and more.

Home improvement stores

Spring Black Friday deals are still going strong at retailers like Home Depot (ending April 14) and Lowe’s (ending April 17). Pick up indoor and outdoor essentials like mulch, tools, appliances, patio furniture and everything in between at steep discounts this week.

Kohl’s

Take an extra 15 percent off purchases or 20 percent off when you spend $100 or more with promo code through April 17. Also get $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 you spend through April 20.

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Shred up to five pounds of documents for free in-store with coupon through April 27. For most people, the IRS recommends keeping your tax documents for three years from the date you filed the return, so don’t use the service for any of your most current documents.

Planet Fitness

Receive a free HydroMassage from April 11-20 with coupon (sent via email). This offer is available for members and non-members.

Reebok

Save $40 on online purchases of $100 or more with coupon code (from Slickdeals) from April 10-15. Applies to full-price products only.

Travel deals

Hotwire

Save $15 on Hot Rate hotel deal bookings of $150 or more with promo code TAXGETAWAY15 from April 11-16.

Orbitz

Book any hotel or vacation package on April 15 through the company’s dedicated Tax Day site and Orbitz will match all taxes and fees on the purchase in “Orbucks,” which can be redeemed for future travel bookings.

If you have your eye on a specific destination, look for local deals from hotels in the area on April 15. Many Tax Day travel deals may be specific to individual hotel locations.

What else to expect

According to RetailMeNot’s Tax Day roundup, more retailers that have participated in Tax Day freebies and deals in the past are expected to offer discounts again this year, including Ashley HomeStore, Omaha Steaks, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and Franklin Planner.

Check for deals from your favorite local businesses this Monday as well. Like the retailers above, you may see offers like $10.40-priced items or 15 percent off discounts.

