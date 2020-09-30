Still need your coronavirus stimulus check? Key deadlines to know

If you are one of the millions of Americans who have not yet received all or some of your coronavirus stimulus check, you need to act fast to meet these key deadlines.

September 30

In an effort to ensure more Americans receive their full economic impact payments of up to $1,200, the IRS announced it will allow individuals to use its non-filer tool through September 30 for payments that may have fallen short.

People who are missing $500 for each eligible dependent can use the non-filer tool in order to claim that money. These generally include people who are not required to file tax returns.

"Given the extremely high demand for EIP assistance, we have continued to prioritize and increase resource allocations to eligible individuals, including those who may be waiting on some portion of their payment,” IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said over the summer. “To help with this, we are allocating additional IRS resources to ensure eligible recipients receive their full payments during this challenging time."

Those who fail to meet the deadline will have to wait until next year to receive the remainder of what they are owed.

Individuals who provided their information in May, when it was originally requested, do not need to take any further action, and can also expect to receive their cash by mid-October.

October 15

Up to 8.7 million individuals who are eligible to receive the economic impact payments of up to $1,200 have yet to receive the money due to incomplete IRS and Treasury Department records, according to a recent report from the Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm.

You need to act before Oct. 15 to update your information or you're out of luck.

For some Americans, the payments are not automatic: Individuals who normally do not file a tax return -- including homeless people, low-income people and select others -- can register for the payment and must submit their information through the IRS's “Non-Filers” tool by Oct. 15.

You can track your stimulus check in the mail by using the US Postal Service's Informed Delivery tool.

