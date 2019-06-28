Gas taxes to rise in these states in July

While gas prices in the U.S. have generally been declining throughout recent weeks, drivers in some states will feel a little bit of extra pain starting Monday, when a number of states raise their gas taxes.

The national average for fuel prices as of Friday was $2.70 per gallon, down from $2.82 one month ago and $2.85 at this time last year, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at some states where taxes are rising beginning next month:

California

The gas tax in California will rise 5.6 cents per gallon, to 47.3 cents per gallon from 41.7 cents.

As of Friday, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California was $3.74.

The increase is part of legislation that was passed in April 2017. There was an attempt to repeal the hike last year, but it failed.

Ohio

The gas tax in Ohio is set to increase by 10.5 cents as of Monday.

The hike was approved in April.

The average price of gasoline in Ohio is $2.67 per gallon.

Illinois

The fuel tax in Illinois is set to double, increasing to 38 cents from 19 cents per gallon.

As of Friday, the average gas price in Illinois was $2.89 per gallon.

South Carolina

A much more modest gas tax increase will affect drivers in South Carolina, a two-cent per gallon hike.

The average price of gasoline in South Carolina is about $2.35 per gallon.

Tennessee

In Tennessee, a modest 1 cent per gallon increase will take effect soon.

As of 2017, the state’s gas tax was 21.4 cents per gallon. The budget plan will, overall, increase that tax by 6 cents per gallon.

As of Friday, the price of gasoline was $2.40 per gallon.

