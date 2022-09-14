Shopping expert on how consumers can fight ‘shrinkflation’ despite red-hot rates

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge broke down consumers' greatest financial stressors and how Americans can combat August's hotter-than-expected inflation rate.

TRAE BODGE: So, lots of categories to try to save in. But the one we were just chatting about is food. It's up over 13% in general restaurants and also shopping for home for groceries. So a couple of things here. Try buying generic. You don't have to be loyal to your favorite brands because we're experiencing a lot of shrinkflation. We want to buy generic to save there. I would also use coupon sites.

You might only use them say for electronics or apparel, but say 'CouponCabin.com,' who I work with, they have deals on food. 'Instacart,' 'FreshDirect,' 'Box.com.' So really helpful savings there. And I also order my take-out on my laptop instead of on my phone because you can use coupon browser extensions, like 'CouponCabin' or others, to save maybe 2.5% or get cash back. So that's kind of a couple different ways to save on food because as you know, the prices are just sky high right now.

