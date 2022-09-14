Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Shopping expert on how consumers can fight 'shrinkflation' despite red-hot rates

Shoppers should not feel obligated to remain 'loyal' to name brands as inflation persists

Smart shopping expert at 'TrueTrae.com' Trae Bodge provides expert advice on how consumers can improve their cost efficiency amid hotter-than-expected inflation rates on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Shopping expert on how consumers can fight ‘shrinkflation’ despite red-hot rates

Smart shopping expert at ‘TrueTrae.com’ Trae Bodge provides expert advice on how consumers can improve their cost efficiency amid hotter-than-expected inflation rates on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge broke down consumers' greatest financial stressors and how Americans can combat August's hotter-than-expected inflation rate.

TRAE BODGE: So, lots of categories to try to save in. But the one we were just chatting about is food. It's up over 13% in general restaurants and also shopping for home for groceries. So a couple of things here. Try buying generic. You don't have to be loyal to your favorite brands because we're experiencing a lot of shrinkflation. We want to buy generic to save there. I would also use coupon sites. 

US inflation

A shopper looks at organic produce at a supermarket in Montebello, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) ((Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

You might only use them say for electronics or apparel, but say 'CouponCabin.com,' who I work with, they have deals on food. 'Instacart,' 'FreshDirect,' 'Box.com.' So really helpful savings there. And I also order my take-out on my laptop instead of on my phone because you can use coupon browser extensions, like 'CouponCabin' or others, to save maybe 2.5% or get cash back. So that's kind of a couple different ways to save on food because as you know, the prices are just sky high right now. 

WHOLESALE INFLATION DECLINES IN AUGUST, BUT PRICES REMAIN NEAR MULTI-DECADE HIGH

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

Smart shopping expert at ‘Truetrae.com’ Trae Bodge breaks down her best savings tips and tricks as inflation rates continue to rise on ‘Mornings with Maria.’  video

Shopping expert provides tips on ways to save amid red-hot inflation

Smart shopping expert at ‘Truetrae.com’ Trae Bodge breaks down her best savings tips and tricks as inflation rates continue to rise on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ 