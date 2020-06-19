Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Small Business

SBA launches online tool to connect small businesses with PPP lenders

Administration wants to make sure all eligible business owners take advantage of relief option

By FOXBusiness
close
Vista Equity Partners Founder Chairman and CEO Robert F. Smith discusses small business funding for minorities as part of the PPP and the Business Roundtable pushing for police legislation. video

Capital available from PPP to help minority businesses survive: Billionaire Robert F. Smith

Vista Equity Partners Founder Chairman and CEO Robert F. Smith discusses small business funding for minorities as part of the PPP and the Business Roundtable pushing for police legislation.

The Small Business Administration on Friday launched a new tool to help small businesses that have not yet taken advantage of financial aid provided through the Paycheck Protection Program to connect with participating lenders.

Continue Reading Below

The online “lender match” tool is aimed at helping eligible borrowers submit their applications before the June 30 deadline.

Once business owners submit their information on the platform, they will receive an email from lenders that they have been matched with within two days. The application can be started directly from those emails.

TRUCKING COMPANIES WILL FAIL ONCE PPP LOANS RUN OUT, EXPERTS SAY

“As communities begin to carefully reopen across the country, there are still many more opportunities to provide this assistance to businesses who have yet to access these forgivable loans,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a statement. “SBA is utilizing these partnerships with CDFIs, MDIs, CDCs, Farm Credit System lenders, Microlenders and many other participating small asset lenders to ensure that access to this emergency funding reaches the most small businesses and their employees in need – a key priority for President Trump.”

It is specifically designed for PPP loans and will not help with the SBA’s economic injury disaster loan.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The lender match program will only include lenders with less than $10 billion assets until the end of the PPP program, at which time it will be reopened to all participating SBA lenders.

SBA typically operates a lender match option for other loans, but it was put on pause due to the pandemic.

This week, the SBA rolled out a “borrower-friendly,” revised version of the PPP loan forgiveness application after lawmakers made the terms of the program more flexible.

The government has issued more than 4.4 million loans to small businesses through the program.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE