Car depreciation by model: How quickly these popular brands lose value

While new vehicle sales in the U.S. got off to a slow start in 2019, those who may be considering a purchase might want to look into how long their car will retain its value.

As previously reported by FOX Business, cars can lose as much as 10 percent of their value within just the first month after driving it off the lot.

A typical $100,000 brand new vehicle will lose 25 percent of its value after the first year of ownership. By year 5, it will be worth less than $42,500.

But depreciation rates can differ among cars of different brands.

Here’s a look at how fast some popular cars will depreciate, as compiled by GOBankingRates:

2018 Ford F-150

Ford F-150 (regular cab)

Total cash price: $30,979

5-year drop in value: 41.44 percent

5-year depreciation total: $12,838

True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $48,146

2018 Jeep Wrangler (Jeep/FCA US)

Jeep Wrangler

Total cash price: $37,512

5-year drop in value: 31.23 percent

5-year depreciation total: $11,714

True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $46,561

Toyota Camry Sedan

Total cash price: $24,687

5-year drop in value: 45.59 percent

5-year depreciation total: $11,255

True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $37,794

Subaru Forester SUV

Total cash price: $27,665

5-year drop in value: 47.16 percent

5-year depreciation total: $13,046

True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $42,923

Lexus RX 350 SUV

Total cash price: $51,734

5-year drop in value: 50.37 percent

5-year depreciation total: $26,059

True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $68,298

BMW X5 SUV

Total cash price: $70,638

5-year drop in value: 56.21 percent

5-year depreciation total: $39,704

True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $92,931

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe (Hyundai)

Hyundai Santa Fe SUV

Total cash price: $33,374

5-year drop in value: 52.27 percent

5-year depreciation total: $17,445

True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $51,990

All car models considered were 2019.

True cost to own calculations were based on the following assumptions:

You will drive 15,000 miles per year

You are financing the vehicle using tradition – not lease – financing

You have an above-average credit rating

You are making a 10 percent down payment on the vehicle at purchase

Your loan term is five years