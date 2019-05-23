Car depreciation by model: How quickly these popular brands lose value

While new vehicle sales in the U.S. got off to a slow start in 2019, those who may be considering a purchase might want to look into how long their car will retain its value.
As previously reported by FOX Business, cars can lose as much as 10 percent of their value within just the first month after driving it off the lot.
A typical $100,000 brand new vehicle will lose 25 percent of its value after the first year of ownership. By year 5, it will be worth less than $42,500.
But depreciation rates can differ among cars of different brands.
Here’s a look at how fast some popular cars will depreciate, as compiled by GOBankingRates:
2018 Ford F-150
Ford F-150 (regular cab)
Total cash price: $30,979
5-year drop in value: 41.44 percent
5-year depreciation total: $12,838
True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $48,146
2018 Jeep Wrangler (Jeep/FCA US)
Jeep Wrangler
Total cash price: $37,512
5-year drop in value: 31.23 percent
5-year depreciation total: $11,714
True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $46,561
Toyota Camry Sedan
Total cash price: $24,687
5-year drop in value: 45.59 percent
5-year depreciation total: $11,255
True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $37,794
Subaru Forester SUV
Total cash price: $27,665
5-year drop in value: 47.16 percent
5-year depreciation total: $13,046
True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $42,923
Lexus RX 350 SUV
Total cash price: $51,734
5-year drop in value: 50.37 percent
5-year depreciation total: $26,059
True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $68,298
BMW X5 SUV
Total cash price: $70,638
5-year drop in value: 56.21 percent
5-year depreciation total: $39,704
True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $92,931
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe (Hyundai)
Hyundai Santa Fe SUV
Total cash price: $33,374
5-year drop in value: 52.27 percent
5-year depreciation total: $17,445
True Cost to Own (including taxes, fuel, insurance and other costs): $51,990
All car models considered were 2019.
True cost to own calculations were based on the following assumptions:
You will drive 15,000 miles per year
You are financing the vehicle using tradition – not lease – financing
You have an above-average credit rating
You are making a 10 percent down payment on the vehicle at purchase
Your loan term is five years