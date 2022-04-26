Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

If you’re going through a tough time financially and need more time to make your mortgage payment, you may wonder if you can pay your mortgage with a credit card. While it’s technically possible, paying your mortgage with a credit card isn’t a straightforward process. And for most homeowners, it’s not the best choice.

Here’s what to know about paying your mortgage with a credit card, the risks that come with it, and alternatives that may better suit your financial goals.

Can you pay your mortgage with a credit card?

You can pay your mortgage with a credit card, though it’s not as simple as swiping your credit card at your mortgage lender’s office . Mortgage lenders typically won’t process a credit card payment, although there are workarounds that make it possible to pay your mortgage with a credit card.

The biggest consideration isn’t if you can pay your mortgage with a credit card, but whether you should. This payment method isn’t a good idea for most homeowners, since it can actually lead to more financial strain — you’ll typically pay fees on top of your mortgage payment, making it even more expensive.

If you’re ever facing mortgage payment issues, you should contact your mortgage servicer as soon as possible.

What to consider before you pay your mortgage with a credit card

Paying your mortgage with a credit card isn’t a decision you should take lightly. If this were a simple, mutually beneficial arrangement, mortgage lenders would accept credit card payments directly. For one thing, lenders don’t want to pay credit card processing fees, and many lenders can’t legally accept credit card payments under the terms set by credit card companies.

Consider the following before paying your mortgage with a credit card:

You’ll likely pay fees.

Your credit score could drop.

You may pay more in interest.

When it might make sense to pay your mortgage with a credit card

Although paying your mortgage with a credit card has many disadvantages, in some situations it might make sense to do so.

You’ll avoid a late payment

Paying your mortgage payment late even once can cause your loan to go into default, which can lead to a foreclosure on your property. Using a credit card to make this payment on time can help you avoid defaulting — but if you can’t make your credit card payment on time when it’s due, you’ll likely pay more in interest.

You’ll avoid foreclosure

If your loan is in default and you’re facing foreclosure, you could make a payment with a credit card to buy yourself a little time to figure out your financial situation. Foreclosure is serious, and if you’re using a credit card to make a mortgage payment, you should have a plan that enables you to make the next mortgage payment on time.

When it doesn’t make sense to pay your mortgage with a credit card

At best, using a credit card to pay your mortgage can be a hassle. But in some situations, using a credit card could end up costing you more. You should avoid using a credit card to pay your mortgage if these situations apply to you:

The fees aren’t worth it

You can pay your mortgage with a credit card by using a third-party servicer, prepaid cards, or gift cards to purchase money orders. Unfortunately, using a third-party servicer and purchasing money orders both involve fees. If these fees end up putting more of a strain on your finances than simply paying the mortgage amount directly to your loan servicer, it may not be worth the added expense.

Your credit will take a hit

Although some unavoidable circumstances can negatively affect your credit, paying your mortgage with a credit card doesn’t have to be one of them. This decision could affect your credit score by changing your credit utilization ratio, which is your credit card balances divided by your total credit limit. If this percentage is higher than 30%, it could negatively affect your credit score.

Your credit utilization ratio accounts for 30% of your FICO Score, which is the second-biggest factor in determining your credit score.

The interest charges are too high

Unless you have a 0% APR balance transfer card, chances are your credit card interest rate is higher than your mortgage interest rate. If you can’t pay off the credit card right away, your monthly mortgage payment could end up costing you much more.

For example, if you have a card with a 25.8% interest rate and use it to make your $2,000 monthly mortgage payment, you’ll pay $516 in interest on that month’s payment — in addition to the mortgage interest that’s rolled into your payment amount.

How to pay your mortgage with a credit card

If paying your mortgage with a credit card makes sense and won’t negatively affect your credit or finances, consider which method of credit card payment is most beneficial.

Use a third-party service

A number of online third-party services allow you to pay your mortgage and other bills with your credit card, including Plastiq. With these types of services, you pay the company with a credit card, and the company pays your lender via check, wire, or bank transfer. It’s important to note that these companies typically charge a transaction fee for credit cards.

Use a prepaid card

You could also purchase a prepaid card from a credit card company like American Express, Mastercard, or Visa to make your mortgage payment. This will only work with a lender who accepts prepaid cards for online payments. If they do, you can purchase a prepaid card and pay online as you would with a regular credit card.

Convert a gift card into a money order

Converting a gift card into a money order to pay your mortgage may be a practical solution for certain homeowners. But the process involves multiple steps. You use your credit card to purchase a pin-enabled gift card, then use the gift card to buy a money order, which you’ll use to make your mortgage payment. Keep in mind, you may have to pay a fee to purchase the money order.

Alternatives to paying your mortgage with a credit card

