Minimizing the financial impact from a college education

With the cost of attending college increasing and student debt reaching nearly $1.5 trillion, organizations like College Gurl are helping students find efficient ways to pay for school.

Jessica Brown, founder of College Gurl, created the organization to aid high school and college students in finding scholarships, financial aid, and other opportunities to pay for school.

“No I never told a student you can’t afford it, don’t go, as there are so many financially feasible options out there such as community college,” she told FOX Business on Wednesday when asked if she would ever discourage a student from attending college if they cannot afford it.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the total undergraduate enrollment in colleges and universities has decreased by 7 percent since 2010.

“I do believe that everyone should have some form of a solid education,” she said on “Varney & Co.” “But, college isn’t for everybody so it really depends on where the person is trying to go in their personal life as well as their professional career.”

Brown also shared some of the services that her organization provides.

“It is important for me, at College Gurl, to help students and families help offset their educational expenses to make sure they are finding these opportunities, to make sure they can minimize their potential debt after graduation.”