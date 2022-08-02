Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Long gone are the days when you could pay your way through college with a summer job.

The average cost for a public university undergraduate student living on campus reached $25,700 in the 2020 academic year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). For private university students, the cost reached $54,500 for the year. Tuition alone has risen more than 10% over the past decade at public universities, and nearly 20% at private ones, after adjusting for inflation.

With that amount of money on the line, it’s a valid question to ask whether a college degree is worth it. Before taking out student loans , you should carefully consider your career goals and evaluate other options you have to get the skills and experience you seek.



When is a college degree worth it?

Pursuing your education beyond high school is generally a worthy investment. But the type of college or training program you should choose is a much more complicated question and depends heavily on your personal goals.

The case for higher education in general is pretty straightforward. On average, college graduates earn significantly more money per year. Young adults (age 25 to 34) working full-time who completed a bachelor’s degree earned an average of $59,600 in 2020, according to the NCES. That’s 63% higher than people in the same age group who only finished high school, who earned $36,600 on average.

Nearly two-thirds of job openings will require some form of college degree by 2020, according to a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

But the world is changing, and more pathways to a good job are opening up outside of the traditional four-year college degree. Today, whether you should pursue a two-year degree, four-year degree, or an advanced degree depends on your career goals. You might also consider online courses, an apprenticeship program, coding boot camps, a certificate program, or a host of other options.

Employment for people with associate degrees is expected to grow 10.5% over the next decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) — faster than the growth expected for people with bachelor’s degrees or a high school diploma. And many large employers are moving away from requiring a four-year degree for their entry-level jobs. Instead, they’re emphasizing the specific skills potential candidates would need to demonstrate to be hired.

Whether you choose a four-year university or a two-year program, you’ll be in good company: Of the 2 million higher education graduates each year, about half were in a bachelor’s degree program and the other half pursued a two-year degree or certificate, according to the Georgetown University report.



Pros of attending college

Attending college has several benefits to consider, including:

You’re more likely to get a good job. While not a certainty, a college education is generally a ticket to well-paying, fulfilling employment. A good job, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, is one that pays at least $35,000 and has a median salary of at least $57,000 by age 35, while adjusting for regional cost-of-living differences. About 80% of bachelor’s degree holders have this type of job by the time they’re 35, along with 56% of people with some college or an associate degree. Without higher education, your chances fall dramatically — to 42% of people with a high school diploma and 26% for people who didn’t graduate high school.

Cons of attending college

Getting a college degree could come with some potential downsides as well, including:

You could start your career with mounds of debt. With the high cost of college, you’re likely to graduate with hefty student loan debt that you’ll need to start repaying. The average bachelor’s degree graduate leaves school with a total of $32,300 in debt, according to the NCES. The monthly payments you’ll need to make can make it more difficult to achieve your other financial goals, like buying a house or car, or starting your own business.

