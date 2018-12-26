Got a New Year’s resolution? These are the worst cities for keeping them

Looking to shed some weight or maybe build up that savings account next year?

Continue Reading Below

Well, if you live in certain areas, you may already be doomed for failure before you even start.

According to a new study from WalletHub, a person’s location has a lot to do with their success in implementing their New Year’s resolutions.

To determine its list of best and worst cities for keeping your goals on track, WalletHub compared data of 180 U.S. cities across 56 key metrics and five typical resolutions that include: health, financial, school and work, bad habits, and relationship goals to figure out this year’s winners and losers.

On the financial front for example, residents in Seattle ranked high with the lowest share of delinquent debtors at 1.92 percent, which is 6.3 times lower than in Jackson, Mississippi, which had the highest at 12.12 percent.

Advertisement

And, for career goals, South Burlington, Vermont ranked the highest with the lowest unemployment rate at 2 percent, which is 4.7 times lower than in Detroit, which had the highest at 9.3 percent.

Here are WalletHub’s best and worst cities for keeping your New Year’s resolutions.

Best Cities

San Francisco, Calif. Scottsdale, Ariz. San Diego, Calif. Seattle, Wash. Irvine, Calif. San Jose, Calif. Salt Lake City, Utah Austin, Texas Portland, Ore. Orlando, Fla.

Worst Cities