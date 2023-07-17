Gilgo Beach murder suspect faced financial mess as first victims were revealed: court docs

The suspected Long Island serial killer was hit with the first of seven federal tax liens five months before police found the remains of his alleged victims on Gilgo Beach.

Rex Heuermann, 59, was living in his childhood home on the southern coast of Long Island in Massapequa Park, New York, with his wife and two children when he allegedly killed at least three women.

He owed over $470,000 in unpaid taxes going back to 2005, according to Nassau County records.

Heuermann works as an architect in Manhattan. His firm's website lists Nike, Target, Foot Locker, Cipriani and Burlington Coat Factory as featured clients.

The IRS filed seven federal tax liens between July 2010 and July 2021 against Heuermann and his wife, records show.

About half of that – around $235,000 – was either repaid or no longer owed, according to three tax lien releases. Two of those were filed last October.

Heuermann and his wife also owe a little over $81,500 in personal income taxes going back to November 2020, according to New York State tax warrants.

Heuermann was arrested Friday in connection with the deaths of three of the "Gilgo Four" victims, whose remains were found in 2010.

He was charged with six counts of murder – three counts each of first- and second-degree murder – for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has said more charges could be filed, as Heuermann is also a suspect in Maureen Brainard-Barnes' death.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his lawyer, Michael Brown, told reporters on Friday that his client said through tears, "I didn't do this," after his arrest.

He said the evidence was "extremely circumstantial," but didn't have the case long enough to comment on specific allegations detailed in the bail application.

The so-called "GB4" were found on Gilgo Beach in December 2010 while police searched for a missing woman named Shannan Gilbert, who vanished in May 2010.

As the search continued for Gilbert, law enforcement found the remains of at least six more bodies in the same area, including three who are still considered "Jane Does."

The victims were all sex workers and advertised the same way online, according to prosecutors.