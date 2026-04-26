Five financial mistakes Americans in their 30s and 40s are making, expert warns

Americans are facing mounting financial pressure, but even small changes to everyday habits could make a major impact on long-term wealth, one expert says.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans failed to meet their savings and spending goals last year, according to a Vanguard consumer survey — highlighting nationwide financial pressure.

Many households are dealing with broader cost pressures. The Federal Reserve said in its latest Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking that inflation and prices remained a top financial concern, while overall financial well-being stayed below the recent high reached in 2021.

People in their 30s and 40s are also falling into costly traps, including failing to build emergency savings, delaying investing and taking on too much debt, fintech entrepreneur and financial expert Ksenia Yudina told FOX Business.

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Here are five financial mistakes she says Americans should avoid:

Not investing early enough

In 2025, 62% of Americans said they owned stocks, according to Gallup.

"Many people in their 30-40s keep their savings in cash, missing out on the power of compounding," Yudina said. "Time is the most valuable asset you have in investing, and delaying even a few years is one of the most expensive financial mistakes you can make."

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Not prioritizing retirement savings

As of September 2025, 48% of Americans in their 40s and 44% of those in their 50s say they lack confidence that their savings will last through retirement or believe they may not be able to retire at all, according to the Pew Research Center.

"It’s easy to focus on short-term needs, but retirement requires decades of planning," Yudina said. "Missing out on employer matches or delaying contributions can have a long-term impact that’s hard to recover from later. The math is unforgiving: if you don’t start in your 30s and stay consistent, there’s no catch-up strategy that fully compensates for lost time."

Taking on too much debt

Total U.S. household debt rose by $191 billion, reaching $18.8 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

"Debt has become so normalized that young adults stop questioning it. Whether it’s credit cards, lifestyle inflation, or overextending on big purchases with buy-now-pay-later, excessive debt quietly eats away at your ability to build real wealth," Yudina said.

Not having an emergency fund

More than 40% of Americans say they wouldn’t be able to cover a $1,000 emergency expense with their savings, while roughly one-third report they lack enough savings to cover even one month of living costs, according to a U.S. News survey conducted Jan. 16–20, 2026.

"Unexpected expenses are inevitable," Yudina said. "In today’s environment, with ongoing layoffs and economic uncertainty, this risk is even more pronounced.

"Without a financial cushion, young professionals are forced to rely on high-interest debt or withdraw from investments at the worst possible time. Having a steady income may feel like security, but without an emergency fund, it’s fragile. One unexpected event can unravel years of financial progress."

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Not planning for their children’s education early

American families spent an average of $30,837 on college last year, a 9% increase from $28,409 the year before, according to Sallie Mae.

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"Many parents assume they’ll deal with college when the time comes. But education is one of the largest financial obligations families face," Yudina said. "College costs continue to rise, and many families underestimate how much time matters. The earlier you start, the less painful it becomes."