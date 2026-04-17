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Teen investor boom: Why Wall Street is chasing youngest generations earlier than ever

Firms like Charles Schwab and Fidelity are rethinking traditional entry points to capture younger clients early

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ProCap Financial chief market strategist Phil Rosen joins Varney & Co. to discuss brokerage firms introduce investment accounts for teenagers and Allbirds' pivot to AI on 'Varney & Co.' video

Introduction of teen investment accounts 'not that surprising,' market strategist says

ProCap Financial chief market strategist Phil Rosen joins Varney & Co. to discuss brokerage firms introduce investment accounts for teenagers and Allbirds' pivot to AI on 'Varney & Co.'

Major brokerages are increasingly targeting younger investors, opening the door for teenagers to begin building portfolios years before they traditionally would.

ProCap Financial chief market strategist Phil Rosen joined FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." to discuss the shift, framing it as part of a broader industry push to capture the next generation of clients amid changing demographics.

New York Stock Exchange.

New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. (angeluisma / Getty Images)

Firms like Charles Schwab and Fidelity have long catered to older investors, but the rise of mobile-first platforms such as Robinhood, which counts a large share of millennial and Gen Z users, has intensified competition. Rosen pointed to that dynamic as a key driver behind the push into teen accounts, as legacy firms look to establish relationships earlier in investors’ life cycles.

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"I'm very much in the camp that the younger you are to get into investing that's a good thing, right, because that could be millions of millions of dollars difference by the time you retire if you start at 15 as opposed to 25," Rosen said.

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The trend reflects a broader cultural shift toward financial literacy and early investing, with more young people gaining exposure to markets through apps and social media. At the same time, Rosen cautioned that education remains critical as younger investors navigate increasingly complex and volatile markets.

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"If we can get them to avoid those things, then I think it's [a] good thing to get people involved in the markets," Rosen said, warning against speculative trading behavior like meme stocks and short-term options.

As competition heats up, brokerages appear willing to rethink traditional entry points in an effort to secure long-term growth.

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